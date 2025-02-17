Indiramma Illu List 2 Telangana 2025: How to Check Beneficiary Name and L2 Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has officially released the Indiramma Illu List 2 for 2025, offering financial assistance to homeless citizens for constructing houses.

This initiative aims to provide financial support to those lacking a permanent home, with a grant of INR 5 lakh for the selected beneficiaries. The Indiramma Illu scheme is one of the most impactful welfare programs launched by the Telangana government, and now the citizens of the state can conveniently check their eligibility and status online.

Indiramma Illu Scheme: Key Information

The Indiramma Illu scheme was designed to uplift financially unstable and homeless citizens of Telangana by providing them with the financial means to build their homes. In the 2025 edition, citizens can check the Indiramma Illu List 2 online to see if they qualify for the financial assistance. The scheme, which has set aside a budget of INR 3000 crore, is a significant step towards ensuring that disadvantaged groups have access to affordable housing.

Indiramma Illu Categories: Understanding List 2 and Other Categories

The Telangana government has classified beneficiaries under three categories:

List 1 : Citizens with legal land but no permanent house.

: Citizens with legal land but no permanent house. List 2 : Citizens without land or houses.

: Citizens without land or houses. List 3: Citizens with a permanent house or four-wheeler.

Indiramma Illu List 2 includes the most vulnerable section – citizens who do not own land or a permanent house. The financial assistance of INR 5 lakh will be provided to eligible candidates under this list to help them construct a new home.

How to Check Your Name in Indiramma Illu List 2 Telangana 2025

To check if you are listed as a beneficiary under the Indiramma Illu List 2, follow these easy steps:

Visit the Official Indiramma Illu Website: Go to Indiramma Illu Official Website. Locate the “Application Search” Option: Once on the homepage, find and click on the “Application Search” tab to proceed. Enter Required Details: Fill in the necessary details like your Aadhaar Number, Application ID, Ration Card Number, and other personal information as prompted on the page. Review and Submit: After entering the information, double-check everything and click on “Submit.” Check Your Status: Your application status and eligibility will be displayed on the screen. If you are a selected beneficiary, your details will be listed under Indiramma Illu List 2.

Eligibility Criteria for Indiramma Illu List 2

To qualify for the financial assistance under the Indiramma Illu scheme, the following eligibility criteria must be met:

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Telangana.

The applicant should belong to a lower or middle-class family.

The applicant should not be registered under any other housing scheme in the state.

The applicant should not own a permanent house.

Required Documents for Indiramma Illu Application

Aadhaar Card

Mobile Number

Ration Card No

Application ID Number

Financial Assistance Under Indiramma Illu

Each selected beneficiary will receive a financial assistance of INR 5 lakh under the Indiramma Illu scheme, which will be used for the construction of a new home.

Salient Features of Indiramma Illu Scheme

The Telangana state government plans to build a total of 3500 houses across 119 Assembly constituencies.

Financial aid of INR 5 lakh will be granted to eligible beneficiaries under Indiramma Illu.

A dedicated helpline number (040-29390057) is available for further assistance.

Indiramma Illu List 2 Telangana: Important Details

Beneficiary Names

Personal and Income Details

Remarks on the application status

Information about the house ownership status

FAQs on Indiramma Illu Telangana 2025

Which state launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme? The Indiramma Housing Scheme was launched by the Telangana state government. What is the financial assistance under the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme? Selected citizens under the scheme will receive INR 5 lakh for building their houses. What are the three categories under Indiramma Illu? The three categories are List 1 (legal land, no house), List 2 (no land or house), and List 3 (permanent house or four-wheeler). When was the Indiramma Housing Scheme launched? The Indiramma Housing Scheme was launched on December 5, 2024.

For more information and to check your status, visit the official Indiramma Illu website.