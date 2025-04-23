Telangana: Indiramma Housing Pushes into Fast Lane, Govt Sets April Deadline for Beneficiary Finalization

The Telangana government has intensified efforts to fast-track the identification of beneficiaries under its flagship Indiramma Illu (Indiramma Housing) Scheme. Aimed at providing housing assistance to the underprivileged, the scheme is now entering a crucial phase of implementation, with the administration rolling out a structured action plan to ensure a swift and accurate beneficiary selection process.

Village-Level Verification to Ensure Fair Allocation

While the first phase of the scheme sanctioned 70,122 houses across the state—one village per constituency—many villages are still awaiting the finalization of beneficiary lists. The government has now shifted focus to addressing these delays by introducing a village-wise allocation and verification process.

Officials have already estimated the number of houses to be allocated in each village based on specific requirements and eligibility criteria. Special Indiramma Committees have been constituted alongside government officials to conduct rigorous field-level verification.

Strict Eligibility Checks for Transparency

Emphasizing transparency and fairness, the government has assured that every application will undergo thorough scrutiny. Only applicants who genuinely need housing will be shortlisted. A “super check” by district-level officials is scheduled to follow the initial round of identification.

Structured Timeline for Finalization and Approval

To ensure timely implementation, the government has set a deadline to complete the initial identification process by the end of April. The detailed timeline is as follows:

Initial Identification : To be completed by April 30

: To be completed by April 30 Super Check by District Officials : Post-April 20

: Post-April 20 List Display at Gram Panchayat Offices : End of April or first week of May

: End of April or first week of May Final Review by District Collectors

Issuance of Proceedings to Beneficiaries: Expected in the first week of May

Scheme Implementation Expected by May First Week

The entire verification and approval process under the Indiramma Illu Scheme is expected to conclude by the first week of May, paving the way for formal issuance of proceedings to selected beneficiaries. The government’s commitment to timely and transparent execution aims to bring relief to thousands of deserving families across Telangana.