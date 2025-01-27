Injured Pathum Nissanka Unlikely to Play First Test Against Australia

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s opener Pathum Nissanka is unlikely to feature in the first Test against Australia, which begins on Wednesday in Galle, due to an ongoing groin injury.

Nissanka is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the groin strain he sustained during the third T20I against New Zealand earlier this month. He has not joined the rest of the Sri Lankan squad in Galle, as confirmed by team manager Mahinda Halangoda.

Sri Lanka Hopeful for Nissanka’s Availability for Second Test

Despite missing the first Test, Sri Lanka’s team management is hopeful that Nissanka will be available for the second Test, which starts on February 6. The remaining 17 players in the squad are expected to be fit and available for selection.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who is recovering from a side strain, and Kamindu Mendis, who suffered a split webbing in domestic matches recently, have both traveled with the team to Galle.

Sri Lanka Faces Opening Dilemma

With Nissanka unavailable, Sri Lanka needs to find a second opener to partner Dimuth Karunaratne. The most likely candidate is Oshada Fernando, who has opened in 19 Test innings. Alternatively, uncapped Lahiru Udara, a specialist opener at the domestic level, could be considered. Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama is also in contention for the role.

Galle’s Spin-Friendly Conditions Key for Sri Lanka

The two-Test series will take place at the Galle International Stadium, known for its spin-friendly conditions. Sri Lanka’s spinners, including Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Nishan Peiris, are expected to play pivotal roles in the series.

Australia’s Injury Concerns and Leadership Change

Australia is also dealing with injury concerns, most notably the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Steve Smith will captain the side in his place.

Australia’s strong performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle has already secured their spot in the final against South Africa in June. However, the team is aware that the spin-heavy conditions in Galle will test their adaptability, particularly without Cummins leading the pace attack.

Sri Lanka’s Opportunity in the WTC Standings

For Sri Lanka, this series presents a crucial opportunity to make significant progress in the WTC standings. Currently ranked fifth, Sri Lanka has the potential to surpass New Zealand and possibly India with a series win, depending on other results.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.