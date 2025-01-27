Travis Head Suggests Australia May Alter Batting Order for Tests in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Australia vice-captain Travis Head has hinted that the team is considering changing its batting order for the upcoming two Tests against Sri Lanka, which will begin on January 29 in Galle.

“I don’t know where I’m going to bat at this stage. We’ll see how that wicket plays out over the next couple of days. It’s been a topic of conversation for the last little bit in this team on whether the Australian first innings, second innings, why doesn’t the order change?” Head said, addressing reporters on Monday.

Head added, “Why can’t we be flexible? What moves? How can we be brave? That hasn’t played out as such yet. Is this the tour to do it? We’ll wait and see. I feel like this group’s experienced enough and has some really good players that can play in different roles and in different situations of the game, so we may draw on different people.”

Also Read: Sunny Deol Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post for Brother Bobby Deol

Debate on Who Should Partner Usman Khawaja at the Top

A key topic of discussion within the Australian camp is who should partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order. Head, who batted at the top in India in 2023, and young Sam Konstas, who has impressed in his early Test career, are among the options being considered.

“All you’re trying to do is line it up to be flexible around what can win a Test match,” Head explained. “If that lends itself to being more traditional on Day One and what’s not to say when it does turn and gets extreme, the order may change. A lot’s being drawn to me at the moment and where I may bat, but that may be different to everyone.”

He further emphasized that the team is open to exploring flexible batting positions: “The game’s evolving. I don’t think anyone would’ve seen Sam Konstas lapping in the first session of a Test match. The game is evolving, so why not continue to see where we can make jumps and leaps and where we can get an advantage?”

Head Reflects on Growth Since 2022 Sri Lanka Tour

Head’s previous Sri Lanka tour in 2022 was challenging, as he averaged just 7.66 across three innings. However, his form in India later that year was a stark contrast, with Head averaging 47 in the subsequent Tests, including a match-winning knock in Indore.

Looking back at his previous Sri Lanka tour, Head said, “Three years ago, it was completely different. I was in a different mind-space and a different part of my career, batting a slightly different way. I wasn’t pleased with the way that tour went. Didn’t play well at all.”

Reflecting on his transformation, Head added, “I feel comfortable wherever I need to be to win the Test. I ain’t bothered where I bat anymore. I haven’t been for a while.” He attributed his change in mindset to his growth as a batter and the experiences gained from playing in different conditions.