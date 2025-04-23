Intel Set to Announce Massive Job Cuts Amid Global Tech Layoffs

The global wave of tech layoffs continues to escalate as economic instability, declining profits, and rising AI adoption prompt companies to cut costs. In 2025 alone, over 27,000 employees have already been laid off across more than 100 tech firms worldwide. Chip-making giant Intel now appears to be the latest to join this list.

Intel’s Restructuring Plans May Impact 20% of Workforce

According to a Bloomberg report citing internal company sources, Intel is preparing for a major restructuring that could affect more than 20% of its global workforce. While exact figures have not been disclosed, an official announcement regarding the layoffs is expected later this week.

New CEO Lip-Bu Tan Leads Overhaul

Lip-Bu Tan, who took over as Intel’s CEO in March last year, is overseeing this drastic overhaul as part of efforts to streamline operations and respond to shifting market dynamics. Under his leadership, the company is reportedly focusing on becoming more agile and cost-efficient in the face of declining chip demand and increased competition.

Employee Uncertainty and Anxiety Mount

The anticipated job cuts have triggered widespread anxiety among Intel employees. With no clarity on who may be affected or when the layoffs will be executed, workers are reportedly on edge, fearing the worst with each new internal update.

Global Tech Industry Feels the Heat

Intel’s reported downsizing is part of a broader trend in the technology sector, where companies are grappling with reduced revenues, inflationary pressures, and a potential economic slowdown, particularly in the United States. The continued shift towards AI and automation is also reshaping workforce demands, leaving many tech professionals vulnerable.

More details are expected once Intel officially confirms the restructuring plan later this week.