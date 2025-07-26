Telangana Weather Update: Intermittent Rains Disrupt Hyderabad Traffic, Godavari Crosses Danger Mark in Badrachalam

Intermittent rains continue in various areas of Hyderabad city, resulting in waterlogging on the roads, affecting traffic movement. Light to moderate rain was recorded in areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Mansahib Tank, Panjagutta, Khairatabad, Lakdi Ka Pul and Nampally.

The rain started this morning, when citizens were leaving for offices, schools and colleges. Citizens faced severe difficulties due to sudden rain. Clouds were present in many areas since early morning and light drizzle continued.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for various districts of Telangana state. According to the forecast, heavy rain is likely at several places in the state on Saturday and Sunday. The sky is expected to remain thickly covered with clouds and intermittent rain is expected throughout the week.

According to the department, light to heavy rains are likely in north Telangana, while light rains are likely in central Telangana throughout the day. Light rains are also predicted in a few areas of south Telangana.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam is reaching the danger mark. On Saturday morning, the river level crossed 32.5 feet. The irrigation department and local authorities have warned that the water level is expected to rise further due to heavy rains.

According to sources, the water flow in the reservoirs of Parnasala and Thaliperu has become very fast. Authorities have appealed to the people living in low-lying areas to take precautions and move to safer places.

Due to the continuous rise in the level of the Godavari, tourists have been prevented from visiting popular tourist destinations like Narasaraila near Bhadrachalam, especially entry into Parnasala in Damgudem mandal has been banned.

Revenue Department, police and fire service personnel have been alerted to deal with any possible emergency. The public has been appealed to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official weather warnings.