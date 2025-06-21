Hyderabad: International Yoga Day Celebrated Grandly at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: The International Yoga Day was celebrated on a grand scale at Gachibowli Stadium today, with more than 5,000 participants coming together for a large-scale yoga session. The event was jointly organized by the AYUSH Department and the Health Department of Telangana.

Governor and Health Minister Lead the Celebrations

The program witnessed the presence of key dignitaries including Governor Dr. Jishnu Dev Varma, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, and other senior government officials. They took part in the mass yoga practice and encouraged the public to integrate yoga into their daily routines for physical and mental well-being.

Students, Officials, and Public Participate Enthusiastically

Participants included a diverse mix of students, healthcare workers, government officials, yoga enthusiasts, and members of the public. The stadium echoed with energy as trained instructors led the crowd through a series of yoga postures, breathing techniques, and meditation practices aligned with the official International Yoga Day protocol.

Promoting Wellness Through Yoga

Speaking at the event, officials emphasized the importance of yoga in boosting immunity, reducing stress, and maintaining holistic health. The event also aimed to raise awareness about the preventive and therapeutic benefits of yoga, especially in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

Telangana Government Promotes Healthy Living

This year’s celebration reinforces the Telangana government’s commitment to promoting wellness and preventive healthcare. Similar events were also organized in various districts, making Yoga Day a state-wide celebration of health, discipline, and mindfulness.

The success of the event at Gachibowli is seen as a symbol of growing public interest in yoga and the state’s proactive approach to health and well-being initiatives.