Inzamam-ul-Haq Urges Cricket Boards to Boycott IPL

Islamabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has suggested that cricket boards should consider banning their players from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to restrict Indian players from competing in foreign leagues.

Inzamam Questions BCCI’s Policy

Speaking on a local Pakistani news channel, Inzamam questioned why Indian players are not allowed to feature in international T20 leagues while cricketers from other nations actively participate in the IPL.

“If you don’t release your players for any league, then shouldn’t other boards take a stance? The IPL features top players from across the world, but Indian players don’t play in other leagues. If this continues, all boards should stop sending their players to the IPL,” he said.

BCCI’s Strict Stance on Overseas Leagues

The BCCI has long maintained a policy preventing active Indian male cricketers from playing in overseas leagues to ensure the exclusivity of the IPL. However, Indian women cricketers, including Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur, have participated in tournaments like the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Retired Players Can Play Overseas

While active Indian players remain restricted, retired cricketers like Dinesh Karthik, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan have participated in leagues such as the SA20, GT20 Canada, and Lanka Premier League.

IPL vs. PSL: A Clash of T20 Giants

The upcoming IPL season is set to begin on March 22, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will run from April 11 to May 18, marking a rare direct clash between two major T20 tournaments.

Inzamam’s comments have sparked debate over whether cricket boards should assert their stance against the BCCI’s policy, potentially leading to a shift in global T20 cricket dynamics.