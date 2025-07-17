iPhone 17 Air Leaks: Apple’s Slimmest and Lightest iPhone Yet Coming in Gardenia Gold

iPhone 17 Air Leaks: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is already generating buzz months ahead of its expected September launch. According to multiple reports and trusted leakers like Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson, Apple is once again revamping the iPhone lineup — and this time, the spotlight is on colour and design.

The biggest change? The new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the Plus variant. It will come with a thinner (just 5.5mm) and lighter build, weighing around 145 grams, marking a shift in design priorities towards portability and sleekness.

iPhone 17 Air Leaks: iPhone 17 Colours: Purple, Green, and a Touch of Gardenia

Apple is known for refreshing its colour palette every year, and the iPhone 17 lineup will be no different. For the standard iPhone 17, six colours are reportedly on the way:

Black

White

Steel Grey

Green

Purple

Light Blue

The iPhone 17 Air, being a new addition, will adopt a more minimalist tone. It is expected to be available in:

Black

White

Light Blue

A soft gold shade called Gardenia

These soft, muted shades are said to complement the Air’s lightweight aesthetics.

iPhone 17 Pro Models to Get Deep Blue and Copper Hues

The Pro models are also getting a design and colour refresh. A deep blue variant — reminiscent of the iPhone 15 Pro’s Blue Titanium — is expected to return. In addition, a bold new copper or orange-like finish with a slightly fluorescent look is reportedly in the works.

Interestingly, Apple may be switching materials again. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Pro could move away from titanium and revert to aluminium, which might influence the texture and finish of the new shades.

Key Hardware Upgrades Across the Lineup

While colour is a key highlight this year, hardware improvements are not being ignored. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are likely to feature:

Apple’s next-gen A19 Pro chip

Up to 12GB RAM

A redesigned rear camera layout that spans across the back of the phone

The display sizes are also getting slight adjustments:

iPhone 17 Air may come with a 6.6-inch screen

may come with a 6.6-inch screen Standard iPhone 17 could move up to a 6.3-inch display

Expected Pricing and Launch Timeline

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 17 series during its annual launch event in September 2025. Pricing is expected to remain close to the current levels. The new iPhone 17 Air may start at around ₹89,999 in India.

With a fresh lineup of colours, slimmer designs, and powerful internals, Apple appears set to offer one of its most visually distinctive and performance-focused iPhones yet.