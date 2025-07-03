iPhone 17 Series Launch — Release Date, Prices in India, USA, Dubai, and All Key Specs

Cupertino: Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 series is already making waves ahead of its expected launch in September 2025.

This time, Apple is gearing up to unveil four new models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, marking a significant shift in its flagship lineup. The tech giant is reportedly dropping the “Plus” variant due to lackluster sales, making room for the sleek new “Air” edition.

iPhone 17 Air to Become Apple’s Slimmest iPhone Ever

One of the biggest highlights of the iPhone 17 series is its redesigned aesthetics. The iPhone 17 Air is set to become the slimmest iPhone in history, with a thickness estimated between 5mm and 6.25mm. It will feature a 6.6-inch display, placing it comfortably between the standard iPhone 17 and the larger Pro Max model.

Meanwhile, the Pro models are rumoured to move away from titanium frames, opting instead for a durable aluminium-and-glass hybrid back, providing both strength and a premium feel. The standard iPhone 17 will largely maintain its familiar design but may receive a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display coating for added durability.

Apple is also bringing significant changes to the camera layout. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature a rectangular aluminium camera module, while the Air will sport a minimalistic single-lens camera in an elongated module. Another notable update: the popular 120Hz ProMotion display and Always-On feature are reportedly coming to all iPhone 17 models, not just the Pro variants.

iPhone 17 Series to Feature A19 Chips and Improved Cameras

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will be powered by Apple’s A19 chip, while the Pro and Pro Max will boast the more powerful A19 Pro chip, ensuring top-tier performance. RAM is getting a significant upgrade too: 12GB in the Pro and Pro Max, and 8GB in the iPhones 17 and 17 Air.

Photography enthusiasts have reason to be excited. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to include three 48-megapixel cameras—Wide, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto—delivering high-resolution images across scenarios. Even the standard iPhone 17 and Air models will see improvements, featuring a 48-megapixel main camera and a 24-megapixel front-facing selfie camera for enhanced clarity and detail.

Expected Prices and Launch Timeline

The iPhone 17 series is projected to launch between September 11–13, 2025, continuing Apple’s tradition of early fall releases. Expected pricing for the models is as follows:

iPhone 17: ₹79,900 | $799 | AED 3,399

₹79,900 | $799 | AED 3,399 iPhone 17 Air: ₹89,900 | $899 | AED 3,799

₹89,900 | $899 | AED 3,799 iPhone 17 Pro: ₹1,19,900 | $999 | AED 4,299

₹1,19,900 | $999 | AED 4,299 iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹1,44,900 | $1,199 | AED 5,099

With sleeker designs, powerful chips, and camera upgrades across the lineup, Apple’s iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be one of the most significant releases in recent years. Stay tuned for official announcements as September approaches.