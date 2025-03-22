IPL 2025: CSK Start as Favourites Against Bumrah-Less Mumbai Indians in El Clasico

The IPL 2025 season kicks off with an exciting clash between two of the most successful franchises in the history of the tournament, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

As the two heavyweights of Indian cricket meet once again, CSK are seen as slight favourites, especially with MI missing key players like Jasprit Bumrah.

CSK’s Spin Attack vs. MI’s Power-Hitting Line-up

CSK’s strength lies in their powerful spin attack, which has been bolstered over the years with the additions of Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, and Deepak Hooda. With Chepauk’s spin-friendly conditions, CSK is expected to use their strong bowling line-up to stifle MI’s power-packed batting order. Experienced campaigners like Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni will play a vital role in guiding the team to victory.

MS Dhoni, the talismanic leader, remains a source of inspiration for CSK fans. Known for his tactical acumen, Dhoni will be crucial behind the stumps and with the bat, ensuring that CSK starts the season with a win.

Mumbai Indians Face Key Absences

Mumbai Indians are missing their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury. His absence, particularly in the death overs, leaves MI vulnerable against CSK’s aggressive middle order. On top of that, MI’s regular captain Hardik Pandya is unavailable for this match due to a one-match suspension for a slow over-rate violation in the previous season. In his absence, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will step in as MI’s leader for this crucial away fixture.

CSK’s Opening Pair and Strong Middle Order

CSK have a strong opening pair in Ruturaj Gaikwad and either Rachin Ravindra or Devon Conway, two dynamic New Zealand batters. The middle order is packed with solid Indian talent like Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda, with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja expected to provide the finishing touch.

MI’s Top Order and Bowling Concerns

MI’s top order will depend heavily on explosive batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and the new recruit Ryan Rickelton. While Ishan Kishan’s departure leaves a gap, Rickelton’s firepower can fill that void. However, MI’s bowling attack is still a work in progress, with key players like Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Reece Topley taking the lead. The absence of Bumrah means MI will need to manage their resources carefully, with all-rounder Corbin Bosch offering some flexibility.

Head-to-Head: CSK’s Dominance Over MI

CSK have had the upper hand in their recent encounters with MI, winning four of the last five meetings, including three consecutive victories. With MI finishing at the bottom of the table last season, they will be looking to bounce back in this season opener. However, MI’s task will be tough without their key players, especially Bumrah and Pandya.

New Ball-Change Rule and Key Strategies

This match also provides the first opportunity to see how the new ball-change rule in the second innings affects team strategies. With CSK relying on spin and MI having key absentees, the Chepauk showdown promises to be a thrilling contest between two IPL giants aiming to start their 2025 season on a high note.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi (wk), C Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

Mumbai Indians:

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Match Details: