JAC Led by MK Stalin Adopts Resolution Opposing Unfair Delimitation Process

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: In a significant political development, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, concluded in Chennai today with the adoption of a resolution opposing any delimitation exercise that lacks transparency and inclusive participation.

JAC Resolution Calls for Fair, Transparent Delimitation

The JAC, comprising representatives from multiple states, unanimously passed a resolution demanding that any changes to parliamentary constituencies be conducted in a fair and open manner, involving all state governments, political parties, and key stakeholders.

The resolution raised serious concerns over the disproportionate impact delimitation could have on southern states and others that have successfully controlled population growth. It warned that using shifting population shares as the basis for reallocation of seats would punish states that have implemented effective population control measures.

Call to Extend Freeze on Constituency Allocation

The resolution highlighted that the freeze on constituency numbers—originally based on the 1971 Census—was intended to incentivize population control efforts. As India has yet to meet its national population stabilisation goals, the JAC proposed that the freeze be extended by another 25 years.

“The states which have effectively implemented population control programs and consequently whose population share has come down, should not be penalised,” the resolution stated.

Parliamentary Strategy and Action Plan

To take the fight forward, a Core Committee of Members of Parliament from the participating states will be formed to coordinate strategies in Parliament. The committee will submit a joint representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing session.

Political parties have also pledged to introduce legislative resolutions in their respective assemblies, formally expressing their opposition to any unfair delimitation proposals.

Mass Public Awareness Campaign on Delimitation

The JAC also resolved to launch a public awareness campaign to educate citizens on the history, implications, and potential outcomes of delimitation. The goal is to mobilise public opinion to support a fair and equitable process that respects federalism and democratic principles.

Who Attended the Meeting

The high-profile meeting saw the participation of several prominent leaders:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao

Leaders from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), BJD, AAP, YSRCP, and other regional parties.

The gathering demonstrated a rare show of unity across opposition parties, focused on preserving the democratic and political balance of power across Indian states.