Next Delimitation Meet to Be Held in Hyderabad: MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Saturday that the next meeting on constituency delimitation will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, as part of a coordinated pushback by opposition-ruled states against the Centre’s proposed population-based exercise.

Joint Action Committee Gathers in Chennai

Stalin made the announcement during the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting held in Chennai, where he urged opposition leaders to stay united in resisting what he called an “unfair and politically motivated” delimitation process.

“Let us all be united and protest till we get fair delimitation,” Stalin said. He further proposed the formation of a legal expert committee to take the issue to court, stressing the need to frame the battle not just politically but legally.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Hosts First Anti-Delimitation Meet; Stalin Calls It a “Historic Day” for Federalism

Opposition Fears Drop in Representation

Stalin and other leaders expressed concern that population-based delimitation would penalize southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana — which have successfully implemented population control measures — by reducing their number of Lok Sabha seats.

“If representation in Parliament is reduced, our voice too will shrink,” Stalin warned.

Kerala CM Slams Centre’s “Narrow Interests”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central Government, stating, “This sudden move is not driven by any constitutional principle or democratic imperative. It is driven by narrow political interests.”

Vijayan warned that southern states, including Kerala, would suffer if delimitation was carried out solely based on population.

Strong Presence of Opposition Leaders

The Chennai meet witnessed the participation of key opposition figures, including:

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das

BJD Leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma

What’s at Stake?

The delimitation process is meant to redraw the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies based on population changes. However, leaders from the south argue that such a move now would disproportionately favor northern states, which have seen higher population growth, thereby undermining the federal balance.

The Road Ahead

The opposition has vowed to continue its coordinated efforts, with the Hyderabad meeting set as the next milestone in the movement. The message is clear: fair representation, not population punishment.

