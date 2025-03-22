Tamil Nadu Hosts First Anti-Delimitation Meet, Stalin Calls It a “Historic Day” for Federalism

Chennai: In a bold show of unity, the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government hosted its first major multi-state meeting in Chennai to oppose the proposed population-based delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called the day “historic” and declared that the meeting marks the beginning of a movement to safeguard India’s federal structure.

Southern CMs Join Hands for “Fair Delimitation”

Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), and several senior leaders from parties like Shiromani Akali Dal and Indian Union Muslim League participated in the meeting. Stalin welcomed the leaders, asserting that states that contributed significantly to India’s development will not allow political representation to be diluted due to demographic shifts.

Stalin: “Delimitation Must Not Be Based on Current Population”

During his address, CM Stalin emphasized that the delimitation process must not be based on the current population figures. He warned that such a move would reduce the voice of southern states in Parliament. “If the number of people’s representatives decreases, our strength to express our views will weaken,” he said.

The DMK has reached out to seven states — Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab — urging them to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise.

BJP Slams Meeting as “Delusional Drama”

The BJP, meanwhile, launched a scathing attack on the event. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai dismissed it as a “delusional drama.” He criticized Stalin for not calling similar meetings on key inter-state water disputes like Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar.

Sharing a controversial video of DMK minister TM Anbarasan allegedly making insulting remarks about northern India’s population growth, Annamalai accused DMK of dividing the country along regional lines. “It’s as if DMK Ministers have collectively decided to insult our northern brothers and sisters,” he wrote on X.

BJP Leaders Say Meeting is a “Cover-Up”

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan called the meeting a “corruption hiding meeting,” implying that participating leaders were using the delimitation issue to divert attention from their governance failures.

Background: What Is the Delimitation Dispute?

Delimitation is the redrawing of boundaries and redistribution of seats in legislative bodies based on population data. The BJP-led Centre is reportedly considering delimitation based on the 2021 census, which could increase representation for more populous northern states and reduce the proportional strength of states in the South.

CM Stalin and other southern leaders argue that this would punish states like Tamil Nadu, which implemented successful population control measures. Earlier this month, Stalin proposed that the 1971 population figures be used for the next 30 years to preserve the South’s current political representation.

Amit Shah Responds: “No Seat Will Be Lost”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a recent speech, assured that “southern states will not lose a single Parliamentary seat” under the proposed delimitation. He accused Stalin of spreading misinformation and emphasized national unity. On the language debate, Shah clarified, “Hindi is not in competition with any Indian language, it is only a friend of other languages.”

Joint Action Committee in the Works

CM Stalin reiterated that a Joint Action Committee (JAC) would be formed to sustain the movement and raise awareness among the public. “This is more than a meeting,” Stalin said. “It is a movement that will shape the future of India by ensuring fair representation for all.”