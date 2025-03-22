Revanth Reddy Opposes Population-Based Delimitation, Urges PM Modi to Follow Vajpayee’s Path

Chennai: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strongly opposed the Centre’s push for population-based delimitation, warning that such a move would politically marginalize South Indian states. Speaking at the ‘Fair Delimitation’ event hosted by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin in Chennai, Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt the approach of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and avoid increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats.

“Do Not Impose Demographic Penalty on the South”

Reddy argued that states in the South, which have successfully implemented family planning policies, should not be punished with reduced political representation. “Don’t increase Lok Sabha seats. Delimitation should happen within states, not between states,” he said, recalling how both Indira Gandhi in 1976 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001 had carried out delimitation without changing the seat count.

Delimitation Must Be State-Based, Not Population-Based

The Telangana CM proposed that each state should be treated as a unit, and Lok Sabha seat boundaries should be redrawn internally based on the latest census data. “Increase SC, ST representation, ensure 33% reservation for women, but don’t increase total seats. Anything less will reduce the South to a passive audience in the political theatre of India,” he warned.

Also Read: KTR Reaches Chennai for Southern States’ Meeting, Strongly Opposes Delimitation Proposal

South Seeks 33% Political Share, Rejects North-Dominated Representation

Reddy highlighted that the southern states currently hold 130 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats — roughly 24% — and demanded that this be increased to 33%. “If BJP conducts delimitation based on population, the North will dominate, and South India will be reduced to secondary citizens,” he said, urging unity among southern states and Punjab against such a move.

“Pro-Rata Formula Will Hurt Us Too”

Rejecting even the pro-rata seat distribution method, Reddy said it could shift the balance of power unfairly. “Governments have fallen with just one vote. This change will hurt the South deeply,” he noted, warning of long-term consequences.

Demand for Resolution Against Delimitation

Reddy announced that the Telangana Assembly would soon pass a resolution opposing the proposed delimitation. He appealed to other southern states and Punjab to follow suit. He also suggested that the South should be treated similarly to Union Territories and Northeastern states where representation is not strictly tied to population ratios.

“We’re Being Punished for Performing Better”

Highlighting the economic and social contributions of the South, Reddy accused the BJP-led Centre of implementing a “demographic penalty.” “We have better governance, higher GDP, and contribute more to the national exchequer. Yet we receive less. This proposed delimitation will punish us for our success,” he concluded, calling the plan deeply unfair and politically motivated.

Reddy’s remarks have added fuel to the growing debate over delimitation, with southern states pushing back strongly against any move that could dilute their political influence in the national parliament.