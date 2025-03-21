KTR Reaches Chennai for Southern States’ Meeting, Strongly Opposes Delimitation Proposal

Hyderabad/Chennai, March 21: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), along with his team, arrived in Chennai to participate in the crucial Southern States’ parties meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, KTR strongly opposed the proposed delimitation plan, warning that it could lead to serious regional disparities. He pointed out that while some states may gain greater representation, others—especially in South India—will suffer a decline in political representation and central support.

“Unfair to States That Controlled Population Growth”

KTR expressed concern that states which made sincere efforts to control population growth would be unfairly penalized under the new delimitation formula. He stated that the South, which contributes significantly to the nation’s development, would be severely disadvantaged in terms of both financial assistance and political representation.

“A Grave Injustice to the South”

He warned that this would not only reduce funds flowing into the southern states but also erode their political influence at the Centre. “It is unjust to reduce representation for the very states that have contributed to India’s progress,” he said.

Call for Unity and Resistance

Calling the ongoing developments as historically significant, KTR appealed to all regional parties and stakeholders in the South to unite and strongly resist the proposal. “If we remain silent now, history will not forgive us. The future generations will hold us accountable,” he asserted.

He concluded by stressing the need for collective action, stating, “In these crucial times, we must stand together and move forward with unity.”