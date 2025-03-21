Will Telangana Keep Power Tariffs Unchanged This Summer?

Hyderabad: Bringing relief to power consumers across Telangana, Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), clarified that there are no proposals to increase electricity tariffs this year.

The announcement was made during an inquiry program conducted at the Electricity Control Building, which was presided over by the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman. TGSPDCL JMD Srinivas was also present at the meeting.

Relief for Consumers Amid Soaring Temperatures

Faruqui stated that the decision to maintain existing power tariffs comes as a conscious step to reduce financial burden on the public, especially as summer heat intensifies across the state. With a rise in electricity consumption due to widespread use of cooling appliances, concerns were growing among citizens regarding a possible hike in rates.

Addressing Speculation

The CMD also dismissed recent media reports suggesting that electricity tariffs would be revised and sent for the Chief Minister’s approval. He reaffirmed that no such proposal has been made by the power companies, putting all speculation to rest.

This announcement is expected to provide much-needed relief to households and businesses during the peak power usage season.