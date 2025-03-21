No Toll on Rural Roads: Telangana Govt Offers Major Relief to Motorists

In a major relief to motorists across Telangana, Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that the State government has no plans to impose toll charges on rural and State roads.

Speaking during the Budget discussion in the Assembly on Friday, the Minister said, “The government is committed to improving road infrastructure without burdening the public. We will not introduce tolls on rural or State roads.”

Komatireddy added that the government will cover 40 percent of the payments due to contractors involved in ongoing road projects. He also announced that all village link roads will be upgraded to double lanes, enhancing connectivity between mandals in each constituency.

Taking a dig at the previous BRS government, the Minister alleged that road development was largely limited to constituencies like Sirisilla, Siddipet, and Gajwel. “Let anyone bring proof of development in other areas,” he challenged, criticizing the uneven focus on infrastructure under the earlier administration.