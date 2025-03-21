CM Revanth Reddy Urges NABARD to Provide Low-Interest Loans

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has appealed to NABARD Chairman Shaji KV to offer loans at lower interest rates under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and approve funding for Micro Irrigation projects across the state.

In a meeting held at the Assembly on Friday, Revanth Reddy emphasized the need to strengthen existing Cooperative Societies and establish new ones to improve rural financial infrastructure. He also urged NABARD to launch a special program to empower Women Self Help Groups (SHGs), linking them with solar power generation plants for sustainable income.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of improving milling capacity in the state and requested NABARD’s assistance in connecting IKPs, godowns, and rice mills.

Revanth instructed officials to fully utilize the NABARD funds sanctioned for the current fiscal year by March 31 and to actively implement all NABARD-sponsored schemes in the upcoming financial year.

He also urged the NABARD Chairman to focus on enhancing rural road connectivity, especially in the newly formed Gram Panchayats, and welcomed the proposal to establish District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) in new districts.

Tandur MLA Manohar Reddy and senior NABARD officials were also present during the discussions.