Harish Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over Telangana’s Economic Slowdown Claims

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, former Finance Minister T Harish Rao has exposed the hollowness of the Telangana CM’s claims regarding an economic slowdown in the country.

According to Harish Rao, Telangana’s negative growth in multiple sectors is not due to external economic conditions but rather a direct result of the Congress government’s failures.

Speaking during a general discussion on the state budget in the Assembly on Friday, Harish Rao highlighted that while Telangana is witnessing a decline in key revenue sectors, neighboring states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are experiencing significant growth.

He attributed this contrast to poor governance under the Congress regime, arguing that the people of Telangana made an error in electing Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister, a mistake that is now proving costly.

GST Growth Rate Drops Under Congress Rule

Citing data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Harish Rao revealed that Telangana’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have grown at only 5.5% over the past 11 months, falling significantly short of the state government’s projected 20% growth rate. In comparison:

Karnataka registered a GST growth rate of 10.72%

Maharashtra recorded 12%

The national average stood at 10%

He pointed out that during the BRS regime, Telangana’s GST growth rate never dipped below the national average, indicating a clear failure of the current Congress administration in managing the state’s finances effectively.

Decline in Stamps and Registration Revenue

Another major setback for Telangana’s economy is the sharp decline in revenue from Stamps and Registration. Harish Rao highlighted that Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had estimated revenue of ₹18,244 crore, but in reality, only ₹12,867 crore was generated over the past 11 months. In contrast, neighboring states performed significantly better:

Tamil Nadu achieved 90% of its projected revenue

of its projected revenue Karnataka reached 85%

Maharashtra recorded 93%

Telangana lagged behind at only 77%

According to Harish Rao, this stark underperformance is a direct result of poor governance, and he called on the Congress government to conduct a serious self-introspection.

Telangana’s Automobile Sector Experiences Negative Growth

Another major concern raised by Harish Rao was Telangana’s negative growth in automobile sales. While other states recorded significant increases, Telangana’s performance was disappointing:

Andhra Pradesh saw a 12% rise in automobile sales

rise in automobile sales Tamil Nadu recorded a 32% surge

surge Karnataka saw an 8% increase

increase Telangana, however, recorded a negative growth rate of -0.08%

Harish Rao questioned the Congress government’s handling of the state’s economy, sarcastically referring to the CM’s slogan of “Telangana Rising” by asking, “In which sectors is Telangana actually rising?”

Congress Government’s Decisions Harming Economic Growth

Listing out various missteps taken by the Congress administration, Harish Rao criticized:

The shelving of the Pharma City project , which could have boosted Telangana’s industrial sector.

, which could have boosted Telangana’s industrial sector. The cancellation of Hyderabad Metro’s expansion plans to the international airport, which would have improved connectivity and economic activity.

to the international airport, which would have improved connectivity and economic activity. The controversial decision to demolish houses along the River Musi banks , causing distress to thousands of residents.

, causing distress to thousands of residents. The imposition of what he termed as the “RR tax”, which he claimed laid the foundation for negative growth.

Political Controversy in Assembly

Harish Rao’s remarks triggered a heated debate in the Telangana Assembly. When he accused the Congress government of blaming an economic slowdown (Radhika mandyam) for its failures but actually suffering from lack of intellect (buddhi mandyam), Speaker G Prasad Kumar intervened, asking him to refrain from using such language.

Also Read | KTR Blasts BJP, Congress for Selling Off Adilabad CCI Factory as Scrap

However, Harish Rao retorted by pointing out that when CM Revanth Reddy had previously threatened to parade people naked for posting anti-government content on social media, no one in the Assembly had objected to his language.

Public Discontent Growing Against Congress Government

Concluding his speech, Harish Rao stated that people from various sections of society are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the Congress government’s performance. He reiterated that electing Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister was a grave mistake, one that is now turning into a “terror” for the people of Telangana.

With Telangana’s economic performance dwindling under the Congress rule, Harish Rao’s statements have intensified the political debate, raising questions about the state’s governance and the future trajectory of its economy. As the opposition tightens its scrutiny, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether the Congress administration can steer Telangana back towards sustainable growth.