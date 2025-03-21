KTR Blasts BJP, Congress for Selling Off Adilabad CCI Factory as Scrap

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticized the BJP-led Central government for initiating the auction of equipment from the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) factory in Adilabad as scrap. He accused both the BJP and Congress of failing Telangana’s people by neglecting industrial development and economic growth in the state.

KTR Accuses BJP of Selling Public Assets

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, KTR lambasted the Union government for its decision to auction off the assets of the Adilabad CCI factory, a move he described as a betrayal of Telangana’s industrial aspirations. He alleged that the BJP government had already refused to establish a long-promised steel plant in Bayyaram, a demand that had been pending for years. Instead of promoting new industries and generating employment opportunities, the Centre was now focused on selling off existing public assets, he charged.

BJP and Congress Criticized for Neglecting Telangana

KTR did not spare the state’s elected representatives either. He questioned the silence of Telangana’s eight BJP MPs and eight MLAs on the auction of the Adilabad factory. Furthermore, he called out the Congress party, which holds 64 MLAs and eight MPs in the state, for not raising their voices against this move.

“They neither demand new industries nor protect the existing ones,” he stated, emphasizing that both national parties had failed Telangana by ignoring the need for industrial expansion and employment generation.

BJP Accused of Ignoring Telangana’s Industrial Needs

The BRS leader highlighted that while Telangana continues to seek support for industrial projects, the BJP at the Centre has systematically overlooked the state’s demands. He reminded the public that the Bayyaram steel plant proposal was rejected despite repeated pleas from the state government. Instead of encouraging economic growth in Telangana, the BJP government was engaged in the liquidation of existing state-owned enterprises, he alleged.

Congress Under Fire for Inaction

In addition to criticizing the BJP, KTR also took aim at the Congress government in Telangana. He accused the ruling Congress in the state of being preoccupied with demolishing private properties rather than focusing on real development.

“While the BJP at the Centre is busy selling public properties, the Congress in the state is busy demolishing private ones,” he remarked.

‘National Parties Care Only About Votes, Not Development’

KTR accused both the BJP and Congress of prioritizing their political interests over Telangana’s development. He said these parties were more focused on securing votes and seats than addressing the pressing needs of the people.

“These parties care only about votes and seats, not Telangana’s interests, development, and aspirations,” he added.

Call for Stronger State Representation

KTR’s remarks come at a crucial time when Telangana is witnessing growing concerns over the fate of its public sector industries. The auction of the Adilabad CCI factory has sparked debates over the Centre’s commitment to fostering economic growth in the region. BRS leaders and supporters have demanded stronger state representation to prevent further loss of valuable assets.