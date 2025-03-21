BRS MLCs Slam Congress Over Telangana’s Mounting Debt, Demand Transparency

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council witnessed a heated protest on Friday as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC slammed the Congress-led state government for excessive borrowing without visible development. Holding placards that read, “Debt is huge, development is zero,” the BRS members vocally criticized the ruling party, raising slogans and demanding transparency in public fund utilization.

BRS Questions Congress on Unfulfilled Promises

The protesting MLCs raised crucial concerns regarding unfulfilled electoral promises. They questioned how many beneficiaries had received the promised welfare schemes, including:

Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women

Free scooties for young women

One tola gold for newlywed brides

Rs 4,000 pensions for the elderly

They demanded a detailed report on how these promises were being fulfilled amidst the Congress government’s rising debt, which has reportedly reached Rs 1.58 lakh crore in just 15 months.

K Kavitha Accuses Congress of Financial Mismanagement

BRS MLC K Kavitha strongly criticized the Congress government for what she termed reckless borrowing. She pointed out that in a short span of 15 months, the Congress administration had taken on Rs 1.58 lakh crore in loans, whereas the previous BRS government borrowed Rs 4.17 lakh crore over nine and a half years.

Kavitha accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of misleading the public by shifting the blame onto former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for the mounting state debt. She demanded that the Congress government release a white paper detailing the debt structure and expenditure to maintain transparency.

Opposition Leader Condemns Government’s Evasion of Public Discussions

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, S Madhusudana Chari, condemned the cancellation of the Question Hour, alleging that the Congress government was deliberately avoiding discussions on pressing public issues. He further accused the ruling party of:

#WATCH | Hyderabad | BRS MLCs led by BRS MLC K Kavitha staged a protest at the Telangana legislative council against the state government. pic.twitter.com/9Xv1eiUjPP — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

Rushing through legislative bills without proper debate

Reducing working hours in the Assembly

Evading accountability on financial matters

Chari assured that BRS will take this fight to the public, mobilizing people against what he called the government’s failure to uphold its electoral commitments.

Congress Under Fire for Fiscal Policies

The ongoing confrontation between BRS and Congress in Telangana highlights the growing concerns over the state’s financial management. With the debt burden soaring and key welfare schemes still unfulfilled, opposition parties are intensifying their demand for accountability.

As political tensions rise, all eyes will be on how the Congress government responds to these allegations and whether it will come forward with a transparent breakdown of its financial decisions.

