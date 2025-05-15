IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell’s replacement Mitchell Owen joins PBKS squad ahead of RR clash

Jaipur: Punjab Kings (PBKS) have officially welcomed Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen to their squad as a replacement for injured Glenn Maxwell ahead of their high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Owen Signed for ₹3 Crore for Remainder of IPL 2025

Owen, 23, was signed for ₹3 crore and brings powerful credentials with him. The explosive batter has featured in 34 T20 matches, amassing 646 runs including two centuries, with a highest score of 108. He has also taken 10 wickets in the format.

Also Read: Pushkaralu in Telangana: Special Buses from Andhra Pradesh Announced!

Former PSL and BBL Star Making IPL Debut

Before his IPL call-up, Owen played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he made a mark with 102 runs in 8 innings at a staggering strike rate of 192.45.

Earlier this year, he became a household name in the Big Bash League (BBL) by scoring a record-equalling century — 108 off 42 balls — including 11 sixes, guiding Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden BBL title.

Domestic and Franchise Success Boosted His Career

Mitchell Owen also smashed 149 off 69 balls for Tasmania in the One-Day Cup, catching the attention of global franchises. He has since landed deals in both the SA20 and PSL, and now makes his IPL debut with PBKS.

Punjab Kings in Strong Position for Playoffs

PBKS currently hold third place on the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins in 11 matches. They are poised for a strong playoffs run and will face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Australian Duo to Join PBKS Ahead of DC Match

According to sources, fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are set to join the PBKS squad for their May 24 clash against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur.

PBKS Squad Resumes Training in Jaipur

The Punjab Kings squad has already arrived in Jaipur and will resume practice on Thursday in preparation for their upcoming fixtures.