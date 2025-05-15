Pushkaralu in Telangana: Special Buses from Andhra Pradesh Announced!

The sacred Saraswati Pushkaralu festival has commenced at the holy Kaleshwaram Kshetra in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana. This significant spiritual event is marked by the convergence of three rivers—Godavari, Pranahita, and the mythical Saraswati—forming the Triveni Sangamam. The holy dip and special prayers were initiated by Madhavananda Swamy, signifying the start of the Pushkaralu rituals.

Minister Sridhar Babu Participates in Rituals

Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu actively participated in the Pushkaralu ceremonies, offering prayers along with thousands of devotees. Pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh are arriving in large numbers to take part in this spiritually enriching event.

APSRTC Arranges Special Bus Services for Pilgrims

To manage the growing footfall, APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) has launched special bus services for devotees. Super Luxury and Indra AC buses have been deployed from major cities like Vijayawada and Amalapuram. These services will continue till May 25, 2025.

Online Booking Recommended for Devotees

Authorities have advised pilgrims to book their bus seats online in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. APSRTC has also made arrangements for tours covering major temples en route, including Dharmapuri, Vemulawada, and the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

Kaleshwaram Emerges as a Major Pilgrimage Hub

Kaleshwaram, situated on the banks of the Godavari, is gaining spiritual significance due to events like the Pushkaralu. With improved infrastructure and state support, the region is fast emerging as a major pilgrimage destination in South India.