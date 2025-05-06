IPL 2025: Kolkata hosts out of contention Chennai to stay alive in playoffs

Kolkata: As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, the stakes could not be more different for the two teams. However, the spotlight will be firmly on one man: Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While CSK are already out of playoff contention, this match could be Dhoni’s final appearance at Eden Gardens, a venue where his cricketing journey took significant shape. Emotions are expected to run high, as the ground might witness its last display of yellow for the legendary captain.

KKR’s Must-Win Clash

For KKR, this is a crucial must-win match. With 11 points from as many games, they need to win all their remaining matches, including tough away games against SRH and RCB, to reach 17 points and keep their playoff hopes alive. Their thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the previous match has provided a much-needed momentum boost, largely thanks to Andre Russell’s stunning return to form.

With Venkatesh Iyer under pressure after his big-money auction price, KKR will be hoping he can step up to the occasion on a surface likely to favour spinners.

The Pitch and Weather

Eden Gardens’ pitch this season has been drier, rewarding both spin and pace-on-older-ball strategies. Expect Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to play key roles for CSK as they aim to spoil KKR’s playoff hopes while playing for pride. The weather report suggests a 55% chance of rain, which could lead to interruptions or even DLS intervention. The temperatures are expected to range between 36°C and 27°C, adding to the challenge for the players under the lights.

A Possible Swansong for Dhoni

Despite CSK’s challenging season, 43-year-old Dhoni’s presence remains a galvanizing force for fans. He may not be the dominant player he once was, but his leadership continues to inspire. This match could be Dhoni’s final appearance at Eden Gardens, a ground where he famously scored his maiden first-class century and two of his six Test tons. The emotional weight of this moment is undeniable for both fans and players alike.

CSK’s Bright Spark: Ayush Mhatre

While CSK have struggled this season, one bright spot has been 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre. A last-minute replacement for the injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mhatre has impressed with a fearless 94 against RCB and an earlier cameo against Mumbai Indians. Alongside players like Shivam Dube and Sam Curran, Mhatre represents the future of CSK.

A Match Full of Significance

This encounter is more than just a playoff push or a dead rubber. It could mark the end of a legendary career, a vital battle for KKR’s playoff hopes, and a moment that could forever be etched in the history of Eden Gardens.

Match Details:

When : May 7, Wednesday, with toss set at 7:00 PM IST

: May 7, Wednesday, with toss set at 7:00 PM IST Where : Eden Gardens, Kolkata

: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Where to Watch: Live broadcast on Star Sports Network, live telecast on JioHotstar

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c, wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, C Andre Siddarth, Urvil Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.