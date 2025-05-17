IPL 2025 Resumes After Drone Attack Tensions — Will Rain Spoil RCB vs KKR?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was temporarily suspended following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, including reported Pakistani drone attacks in Pathankot and Jammu. The situation led to the May 8 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala being halted midway.

Following a ceasefire agreement signed between the two nations, the IPL is now set to resume after a 9-day break, bringing relief to fans and franchises alike.

IPL 2025 Restarts with RCB vs KKR at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The first match post-resumption will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB have had a strong season so far, with 8 wins from 11 matches, placing them second on the points table. KKR, on the other hand, have struggled, managing 5 wins out of 12 matches, currently sitting in sixth place.

Weather Alert: Rain Threat Looms Over RCB vs KKR Clash

While fans eagerly await the high-voltage encounter, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in Bengaluru. The threat from Cyclone Varuna could lead to a complete washout of the match. However, the state-of-the-art drainage system at Chinnaswamy Stadium offers some hope for play to continue, even if rain interrupts proceedings.

What’s at Stake?

RCB will look to cement their position in the top two for playoff advantage.

will look to cement their position in the for playoff advantage. KKR need a win to stay alive in the playoff race, with only a few games left.

need a win to stay alive in the playoff race, with only a few games left. Weather could play spoilsport in a crucial stage of the tournament.

All Eyes on Bengaluru as IPL Action Returns

With the IPL 2025 back on track, cricket fans are hoping for a smooth finish to what has been an eventful season, both on and off the field. The outcome of RCB vs KKR could have major playoff implications, weather permitting.