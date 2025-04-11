IPL 2025: ‘The Celebration Showed How Much It Meant to Him’, Says Boucher on KL Rahul’s Knock

Bengaluru: Former South African cricketer and current coach Mark Boucher heaped praise on KL Rahul for his calm and calculated match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Describing it as a true masterclass, Boucher said Rahul was in sublime form and even rated this innings higher than his recent 77 against Chennai Super Kings.

Rahul Anchors DC Chase Under Pressure

Coming in at a crisis moment with Delhi Capitals struggling at 10-2 in 2.1 overs, Rahul delivered a flawless unbeaten 93 off 53 balls. His knock, decorated with six sixes and seven fours, helped stabilize the innings and guide DC to a successful chase of 164.

Match-Turning Partnership with Stubbs

Rahul forged a crucial 111-run unbeaten partnership with *Tristan Stubbs (38)**, rescuing the team from a shaky 58/4 to secure their fourth consecutive win of the season.

Boucher: “A Tricky Chase, Handled Like a Pro”

Commenting on the high-pressure situation, Boucher said,

“That was a tricky chase—there was nothing easy about that win. At one point, RCB were right back in the game. KL came in under serious pressure with wickets falling and a high required rate.”

He added,

“He played a masterclass in Chennai the other night, but this one was even better—especially under these conditions. The celebration showed how much it meant to him.”

Emotional Connect With Bengaluru

Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron also weighed in on the emotional angle, saying,

“This is KL’s home ground—he’s from Bengaluru, born and brought up here. You could see the fire in him tonight.”

Aaron suggested Rahul’s performance may have been fueled by his history with RCB, stating,