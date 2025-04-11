Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in ‘Krrish 4’

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to return to the big screen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the much-anticipated fourth installment of the blockbuster superhero franchise, “Krrish”. The duo, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, has previously worked together in films like “Krrish”, “Krrish 3”, and “Agneepath”.

Buzz Builds Around the Franchise

Excitement around Krrish 4 is growing rapidly, even though the film hasn’t gone on floors yet. A source close to the development revealed, “This is one juggernaut of a project and Hrithik seems to have grand plans to make it one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema.”

Calling it a massive development, the source added, “Hrithik Roshan has roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the film! Hrithik and Priyanka are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in the history of Indian cinema and they are back to entertain audiences again in Krrish 4. It is massive news!”

Hrithik Roshan to Make Directorial Debut

In a big surprise earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan announced that he would not only star in Krrish 4 but also make his directorial debut with the film. The announcement was confirmed by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who has been the creative force behind the franchise since its inception 22 years ago.

A New Chapter for the Roshan Legacy

Speaking about the transition, Rakesh Roshan said, “I’m passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me! Hrithik has a clear and ambitious vision for taking Krrish’s journey forward for the next decades.”

He further added, “I couldn’t be more proud to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. Krrish has entertained audiences globally, and Hrithik will now take the vision to even greater heights.”

Production Details

Krrish 4 will be produced by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan. The film is expected to go on floors early next year, with Hrithik Roshan juggling dual responsibilities as the lead actor and director.