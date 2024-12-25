Iran Approves Removal of WhatsApp, Google Play Ban

Iran’s Supreme Cyberspace Council has officially approved lifting the ban on WhatsApp and Google Play, marking a significant step towards easing internet restrictions in the country.

According to international reports, the ban was initially enforced in 2022 following widespread anti-government protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman detained for allegedly violating hijab laws. Her death in police custody led to nationwide unrest, during which access to social media platforms like WhatsApp and Google Play was restricted.

Also Read: What Will Happen in 2025: Baba Vanga’s Shocking Predictions

The recent decision to lift the ban was unanimously approved by the Supreme Cyber Space Council. This move signifies a shift in the country’s approach to digital freedom, allowing Iranians to access these essential platforms once again.

The timing of this development coincides with broader reforms under the new government. Earlier this year, a helicopter crash tragically claimed the life of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi. Following this, reformist leader Massoud Pezeshkian was elected president, ushering in a new era of governance.

Under President Pezeshkian’s leadership, Iran has taken significant steps toward policy reforms, including increased participation of women in government and the relaxation of stringent laws. The lifting of the WhatsApp and Google Play ban is seen as part of these progressive changes, reflecting a more inclusive and flexible approach to governance.

This move is expected to positively impact communication and technology accessibility in Iran, offering citizens greater connectivity and access to global platforms.