Iraq and Turkey Discuss Strengthened Cooperation in Electricity and Energy Sectors

Baghdad: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar held talks in Baghdad to enhance bilateral cooperation in the electricity, natural gas, and oil sectors. Their discussions focused on tackling Iraq’s energy challenges and fostering stronger economic ties between the two countries.

Expanding Energy Cooperation Between Iraq and Turkey

On Sunday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement highlighting the key outcomes of the meeting. Both ministers explored opportunities to encourage Turkish companies to invest in Iraq’s oil and gas sectors. They also discussed the potential for Turkey to play a significant role in addressing Iraq’s seasonal electricity shortages.

A major focus of the discussions was the urgent need to expedite the electricity interconnection project. Both sides emphasized completing necessary technical preparations swiftly to ensure smoother cooperation.

Increasing Electricity Supply and Gas Imports

As part of the bilateral agreements, Iraq and Turkey agreed to double the amount of electricity Turkey supplies to Iraq. This will help meet energy demands in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and the city of Mosul, which have long struggled with power shortages.

In addition to electricity, the ministers explored the possibility of importing natural gas from Turkey. This would supply Iraq’s power plants, bolstering the country’s ability to produce more electricity locally and reduce reliance on external sources.

Renewing the Ceyhan Pipeline Agreement

Another key topic of discussion was the renewal of the Ceyhan pipeline agreement, which facilitates oil transportation between the two countries. The ministers agreed on the possibility of extending the pipeline southward, which would enhance Iraq’s oil export capacity and support the delivery of oil to European markets.

Joint Energy Initiatives and Future Prospects

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to increasing transmission capacity through the Iraq-Turkey interconnection line, raising it to 600 megawatts. The joint electrical interconnection line (Kisk–Cizre, 400 kV), which began operations in June, currently supplies Iraq with 300 megawatts.

This partnership comes at a crucial time as Iraq faces energy challenges. Despite being an oil-rich nation, Iraq has long depended on Iranian gas imports to power its electrical grid. The US recently rescinded Baghdad’s waiver to purchase electricity from Iran, part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, prompting Iraq to seek alternative energy solutions.

Strengthening Iraq-Turkey Energy Partnership

Iraq’s energy cooperation with Turkey marks a significant step toward resolving the country’s chronic electricity shortages and diversifying its energy imports. As both nations strengthen their ties, the growing partnership in the energy sector holds promise for future stability and growth in the region.