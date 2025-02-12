Is Amanatullah Khan Hiding? BJP Issues Strong Warning Over ‘Gunda Gardi’ in Delhi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the ongoing lawlessness in Delhi, specifically targeting AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is accused of orchestrating an attack on a police team. The Delhi Police have launched an extensive search operation to apprehend Khan, but the leader remains elusive, prompting sharp reactions from BJP leaders.

BJP Leaders Demand Immediate Action Against Amanatullah Khan

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for harboring criminals, stating, “Delhi and the nation are asking the same question: Where is this criminal MLA? Who’s hiding him, and who’s offering him refuge?” Chugh claimed that the AAP has become a safe haven for corrupt and deceitful individuals, and expressed his concern over the party’s association with such figures.

Lok Sabha member Yogendra Chandolia also expressed frustration with the situation, questioning Khan’s actions. He said, “If the police are investigating him, he’s somewhere in Delhi. So why isn’t he just going to the police station to cooperate?” Chandolia further emphasized that no one, including elected officials like Khan, is above the law. He urged the Delhi Police to take immediate action and hold Khan accountable.

“If the police don’t arrest him within 24 hours, they should hold his family accountable, just as they would with any ordinary criminal,” he added.

Amanatullah Khan Denies Hiding and Accuses Police of False Allegations

In response to the accusations, Amanatullah Khan has denied the allegations of evading arrest. In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, Khan refuted claims of being in hiding and accused the police of falsely implicating him in the case.

Khan, the Okhla MLA, had secured his seat in the February 5 Assembly elections with a significant margin of 23,639 votes. However, his party, AAP, saw a considerable decline in its seat count, winning only 22 seats, down from 62 previously. In contrast, the BJP made a remarkable comeback, clinching 48 seats and returning to power in Delhi after 27 years.

The BJP’s calls for swift action reflect the party’s firm stance on maintaining law and order in the national capital, further intensifying the political tensions between the two major parties.