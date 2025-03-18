Is ‘Chhaava’ Movie the Reason Behind Nagpur Riots? CM Fadnavis’ Statement Will Shock You!

Nagpur witnessed violent clashes late Monday night following rumors that the Quran had been desecrated during a protest by Bajrang Dal members demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Several houses and vehicles were vandalized in Hansapuri and other areas, prompting police intervention. Stones were hurled at security personnel in Chitnis Park and Mahal, leading authorities to deploy tear gas to control the situation.

CM Fadnavis: Violence Appears Pre-Planned

Addressing the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis suggested that the recent riots may have been premeditated. He pointed to the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ as a potential trigger for public anger, stating, “The movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb, but Maharashtra must remain peaceful.”

Fadnavis also dismissed the rumors of the Quran being burnt as a deliberate attempt to incite violence, emphasizing that no one has the right to take law and order into their own hands.

Over 50 Arrests, Multiple FIRs Filed

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal confirmed that over 50 people have been taken into custody, and five FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. He reiterated that the administration was actively working to prevent further escalation and restore order in the city.

Protests and Tensions Escalate

The unrest began when Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members staged a demonstration near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal. The protest, initially aimed at demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, took a violent turn after reports of religious desecration surfaced.

With tensions still high, authorities have urged citizens to avoid spreading misinformation and maintain peace in Nagpur.