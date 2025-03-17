Tensions Soar in Nagpur After Quran Burning Allegations, Police Struggle to Contain Violence

Nagpur: Violent clashes broke out in central Nagpur on Monday night following rumors that the holy Quran had been burned during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The unrest spread across multiple areas, including Mahal, Chitnis Park, Kotwali, and Ganeshpeth, leading to stone-pelting incidents that injured at least four people, according to PTI reports.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Minister portfolio, urged residents to remain calm and not believe in misinformation. “Nagpur is a peaceful city, and people have always stood together. Do not believe rumors,” he said, assuring that police were in control of the situation, and he was in constant touch with officials.

Clashes Sparked by Protest and Viral Video

The violence reportedly began after Bajrang Dal members staged a demonstration near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, demanding action against Aurangzeb’s tomb. A viral video from the protest allegedly led to outrage in the Muslim community.

Later in the evening, a complaint was filed at Ganeshpeth police station, alleging that the Quran had been set on fire. The claim triggered large gatherings of Muslim community members across different areas, escalating tensions. Bajrang Dal leaders, however, refuted the allegations, stating they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb and not any religious text.

Police Take Swift Action

As violence escalated, rioters set vehicles on fire and hurled stones at homes. Police responded with tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowds. Authorities have since deployed additional security forces, including Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), to maintain order.

The situation remains tense, but officials are monitoring developments closely. CM Fadnavis has reassured citizens that all necessary measures are being taken to restore peace in the city.