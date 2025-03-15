Mumbai Police Bust High-Profile Sex Racket, Rescue Four Models

Mumbai Police have dismantled a high-profile sex racket operating out of a hotel in the Hiranandani area. The authorities arrested 60-year-old Shyamsunder Arora and rescued four models who were reportedly associated with the film industry.

Rescue and Support

The rescued women, aged between 26 and 35, have been sent to a shelter home for support and assistance.

Undercover Police Operation

Authorities were alerted to the illegal operation in Powai and set up a sting operation. Using a fake customer identity, police contacted Shyamsunder, who demanded between Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh per model. He then shared pictures of four women and arranged to bring them to the hotel.

As Shyamsunder arrived with the women, the police, who had set a trap outside the hotel, conducted a raid, rescuing the women and arresting him.

Seizures and Further Investigation

During the raid, authorities seized eight mobile phones and Rs 3 lakh in cash from the hotel rooms.

Upon interrogation, Shyamsunder revealed that another individual from the Charkop area was also involved. The police are currently searching for this suspect.

Legal Action

The Powai Police have registered a case against Shyamsunder Arora under Section 143(2) of the Bombay Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITPA). He has been arrested, and further investigations are ongoing.