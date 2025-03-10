Maharashtra Assembly Passes Resolution Praising Indian Cricket Team’s Champions Trophy Victory

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution congratulating the Indian cricket team for its historic Champions Trophy victory.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauds Team India

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who highlighted that India is now the only country to have won the Champions Trophy three times.

“This victory is an unforgettable gift to millions of Indian cricket fans. The team spirit shown throughout the tournament was truly commendable,” he said.

Rohit Sharma’s Leadership & Key Contributions

Praising Captain Rohit Sharma, the resolution noted his remarkable performance in the final match, where he played an adapted style, scoring 76 decisive runs.

"Critics had questioned Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form, but they proved that form is temporary, class is permanent," Fadnavis remarked.

Varun Chakravarti’s Inspiring Comeback

The Chief Minister also hailed Varun Chakravarti, who initially pursued a career in architecture before returning to cricket.

“His spin destroyed the opposition, proving that cricket was always in his blood,” Fadnavis said, also praising Kuldeep Yadav for taking crucial wickets.

Maharashtra Assembly’s Special Recognition

The Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passed the resolution, proposing that each member of the Indian cricket team receive a letter of commendation in recognition of their victory.

“We want to welcome this champion team and celebrate their success,” said Fadnavis.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar then asked the members to approve the resolution, which was passed unanimously by both treasury and opposition benches.