Munde Resignation: Maharashtra Minister Quits Citing Health Concerns and Moral Stand

Mumbai: NCP legislator Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday explained his resignation from the Maharashtra cabinet, stating that it was a decision driven by both his conscience and his ongoing health issues.

Munde emphasized the need for strict punishment for those involved in the Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Munde’s Statement on Resignation

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Munde wrote in Marathi (loosely translated): “Since day one, I have demanded the strictest punishment for the accused in the brutal murder of the late Santosh Deshmukh from Massajog, Beed district. Seeing the disturbing photos that surfaced yesterday, I was deeply saddened. The investigation is complete, and the charge sheet has been filed. A judicial inquiry is proposed as well. Going by my conscience and considering my health, which has been poor recently, and with the advice from my doctor for medical treatment in the coming days, I have submitted my resignation to the Chief Minister.”

Resignation Following CM’s Directive

Munde’s resignation follows a two-hour long meeting held on Monday night at the official residence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The meeting, which also involved NCP leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, culminated in a directive from CM Devendra Fadnavis for Munde to step down. According to NCP insiders, the decision was made to avoid further political fallout, particularly after the photos and videos of Deshmukh’s brutal killing went viral.

CM Fadnavis Accepts Munde’s Resignation

CM Fadnavis has officially accepted Munde’s resignation and forwarded it to the Governor for further action. The resignation came 82 days after the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, which had been a source of growing public and political pressure.

Political Reactions and Criticism

Opposition leaders quickly condemned the delay in Munde’s resignation. Shiv Sena legislator Aditya Thackeray questioned the government’s response to the gruesome murder, stating: “Yesterday, the photos came to light, didn’t they reach the Chief Minister? Why was a meeting held last night at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s bungalow instead of direct action?”

NCP-SP legislator Jitendra Awhad also criticized the delay, asking, “Why did the government wait so long? Who were they waiting for to take action? Was there pressure?”

NCP-SP MP Bajarang Sonawane, a vocal critic of Munde, remarked that the resignation should have come much earlier, particularly after the disturbing images of Deshmukh’s killing emerged. “It was painful to watch those photos. Munde should have resigned much sooner,” Sonawane said.

Calls for Strict Action Against the Accused

Several public figures have called for strict punishment for the accused, particularly Walmik Karad, the close associate of Munde who is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske called for Karad to be hanged to death, while social activist Anjali Damania, who had been vocal in demanding Munde’s resignation, criticized the state government for taking too long to act.

“Today, the state government has done a great favor to the people,” Damania said, adding, “But the government should have been thrown out. The entire state knew about the photos and Walmik Karad’s criminal background for months.”