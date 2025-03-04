Shocking Resignation: NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde Steps Down Over Beed Sarpanch Murder

Mumbai: Amid growing controversy over the brutal killing of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has resigned.

His resignation came following a directive from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Munde’s Resignation Letter Submitted to CM Office

Munde’s personal assistant submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Minister’s Office at the CM’s residence, ‘Sagar’, in Mumbai. However, Munde, who is diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy (partial paralysis), did not appear in person for the submission and chose to stay at his official bungalow.

Opposition Protests and Pressure on Munde

The resignation follows mounting pressure from both opposition parties and various social organizations, who staged a protest at the entrance of Vidhan Bhavan, demanding Munde’s resignation. The opposition’s outcry was amplified after the release of disturbing photos and videos of Deshmukh’s murder.

CID Charge Sheet and Involvement of Minister’s Close Associate

Munde’s resignation comes shortly after the state CID filed a 1800-page charge sheet naming his close associate Walmik Karad as the mastermind behind the daylight murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, which occurred in December last year. The charge sheet lists eight accused, with one, Krishna Andhale, still at large. Karad has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in relation to extortion, which is directly linked to the murder.

Although Munde initially resisted resigning, Chief Minister Fadnavis insisted on his resignation, particularly after growing calls for accountability from all sides. Munde and the NCP had initially taken the stance of awaiting the results of the investigation by CID, the special investigation team, and a judicial committee before making any decisions.

NCP’s Stand on Munde’s Resignation

NCP President and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reiterated the party’s condemnation of Deshmukh’s brutal killing and stated that the party would assess Munde’s resignation after the investigation and court proceedings. Pawar also reminded Munde of a previous instance when he had submitted his resignation on moral grounds during the irrigation scam controversy.

Evidence and Investigation Progress

The CID charge sheet, filed last week, included critical digital evidence and matching voice samples linking Karad to the crime. CCTV footage corroborated the extortion links, highlighting the connection between the accused and their involvement in the murder. The investigation, led by Basavaraj Teli, saw over 180 witnesses and pointed to Karad as the mastermind behind the crime.

Extortion Details in the Case

In the extortion case, Walmik Karad allegedly threatened Shivaji Thopte, the Land Acquisition Officer of Avaada Energy, demanding Rs 2 crore for the continued operation of their projects in Beed district. Karad’s associates, including Sudarshan Ghule, were involved in similar threats. Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh tried to mediate in the situation, urging Ghule and his team to allow the project to continue, but was ultimately threatened with death by Ghule.

The charge sheet details how the accused planned the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, who was abducted and killed at the Dongaon toll plaza on December 9, 2024.

Legal Developments and Future Outlook

With the charge sheet filed within 80 days, it is now expected to be challenging for the accused to secure bail. The government has appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special prosecutor in the case, ensuring a swift legal process. As the investigation and trial proceed, further developments are expected to unfold.