Is Studying in Canada Becoming a Struggle for Indian Students? Key Warning Signs

Hyderabad: The dream of studying in Canada is turning into a financial and career nightmare for many Indian students, as rising living costs, limited job opportunities, and underwhelming educational experiences leave them disillusioned. A recent viral Reddit post titled “I Regret Moving to Canada” has sparked widespread debate, shedding light on the struggles faced by international students.

Unmet Expectations: Education and Job Market Woes

Many students move to Canada hoping for quality education and better job prospects. However, the viral Reddit post described a starkly different reality: outdated curricula, unmotivated professors, and degrees that hold little value in the job market.

“Professors barely put in effort, the curriculum is outdated, and the degree is nearly useless in the job market. Employers don’t even take your diploma seriously,” wrote the anonymous poster.

Also Read: UK a ‘Trap’ for Students? Indian Student Exposes the Harsh Reality of Studying Abroad

Immigration analyst Darshan Maharaja confirmed these concerns, stating that job openings for international students have significantly declined while living costs have soared. He advised students to thoroughly research their colleges and career prospects before making the move.

Financial Hardships and Survival Jobs

For many students, the cost of living in Canada is a major shock. Rent, groceries, and daily expenses are often much higher than expected. The Reddit post described how students are forced to work long hours in minimum-wage jobs just to afford basic necessities.

“Most students end up working long hours at minimum-wage jobs just to survive. Work-life balance doesn’t exist—you either work or you don’t eat,” the Redditor wrote.

Some students also allege that employers exploit their vulnerability by paying illegally low wages, knowing that complaints can easily lead to job loss.

Emotional Struggles: Loneliness and Depression

Beyond financial difficulties, international students also struggle with loneliness and mental health challenges. Many find it difficult to integrate into Canadian society, describing the locals as polite but distant.

“Canadians are polite but distant, and real friendships are rare. Depression and loneliness hit hard, and many students suffer in silence,” the Redditor noted.

Choosing the Right Institution: Experts Advise Caution

Experts urge students to be cautious while selecting institutions, particularly private colleges, which often aggressively market their programs to international students but fail to deliver quality education and career opportunities.

Varun Singh, Managing Director of XIPHIAS Immigration, warned against falling for misleading advertisements. “Recent discussions on platforms like Reddit have named institutions like Bow Valley College among the worst for international students. While this may be an extreme case, it is not isolated,” he said.

He advised students to:

Research the reputation and job prospects of the chosen college or university.

Verify the credibility of education agents.

Compare public vs. private institutions.

Analyze job market trends before selecting a course.

Plan finances beyond tuition fees, including living expenses and survival job struggles.

Canada’s Student Visa Cap and Impact on Indian Students

Adding to the challenges, Canada has reduced the number of student visas issued. In January 2024, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced a cap of 437,000 study permits, down from 484,000 in 2023. This represents a significant 40% drop compared to previous years.

The reduced intake has financially impacted many Canadian colleges. Former Immigration Minister Marc Miller urged institutions to diversify their recruitment efforts beyond Indian students and invest more in student welfare.

Indian Students Lead in Canada’s International Student Population

Despite stricter policies, Indian students remain the largest international student group in Canada. In 2024, Canada issued 518,125 study permits, with 189,070 granted to Indian students, followed by 56,550 for Chinese students.

Final Advice: Weighing the Pros and Cons

While Canada remains a preferred destination for education, experts stress that Indian students must conduct thorough research before making the move. With rising costs, limited jobs, and potential struggles, the decision to study abroad must be based on realistic expectations rather than the illusion of an easy life and career.