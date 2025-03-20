UK a ‘Trap’ for Students? Indian Student Exposes the Harsh Reality of Studying Abroad

For many students, studying in the UK is a dream come true, offering access to world-renowned universities and exposure to diverse cultures. However, for some, the reality is far from ideal. A Reddit post by an Indian PhD student studying in the UK has shed light on the hardships faced by international students, sparking widespread discussion online.

Financial Struggles and Poor Living Conditions

The student detailed the difficulties international students encounter, emphasizing that studying abroad is not just about academics but survival. They warned prospective students to think twice before making the move, stating, “Many students force themselves into part-time jobs that barely support a decent quality of life.” The post highlighted cases of students suffering from extreme stress, financial instability, and even health deterioration.

High Costs and Cultural Challenges

The student raised concerns over the high cost of living, including skyrocketing housing prices and unpredictable work hours. They also mentioned food quality issues, harsh weather, and experiences of racism, all of which contributed to a decline in overall well-being. According to the student, “99% of my friends have returned to India after completing their MSc or after MSc + PSW.”

Mixed Reactions from the Online Community

The post sparked a debate, with many users sharing similar experiences. One user commented, “The global economic downturn has made things difficult worldwide, especially in countries where Indians have historically migrated.” Another user blamed “educational consultants”, accusing them of misleading students about job prospects and living conditions.

Conclusion: A Need for Better Planning

While studying abroad provides immense opportunities, the Reddit post highlights the importance of careful planning and realistic expectations. Without proper financial and emotional preparation, the dream of studying in the UK can quickly become a struggle for survival.