Benefits of a 10-Year US Visa for Indian Passport Holders: A Game-Changer for Frequent Travelers

Discover the benefits of a 10-year US visa for Indian passport holders. Learn how it simplifies travel, reduces visa costs, and provides access to over 25 countries for a hassle-free, cost-effective travel experience.

A Mumbai-based woman, Ami Palan, has outlined the numerous advantages of holding a 10-year US visa for Indian passport holders, revealing how it can make international travel smoother, more cost-effective, and hassle-free. In a popular post on X, Ami shared how this travel document offers multiple benefits, particularly for those who frequently travel abroad.

Ami emphasized that a 10-year US visa eliminates the need for repeated reapplications, saving time and money. “Last year, I secured a 10-year USA visa, and it’s one of the best travel investments I’ve made,” she wrote. She also explained that having a US visa simplifies obtaining other visas, as immigration authorities view it as a sign of credibility.

One of the major perks is how a valid US visa helps reduce visa fees for other countries. Ami highlighted that she obtained a Turkish e-Visa for just $60 with her US visa, a significant discount from the standard price. In addition, her UAE visa was issued on arrival, costing her only half the usual price and with no prior application required.

Also Read: H1-B Visa Row: Understanding the Program, Eligibility Criteria, and Key Benefits

Furthermore, Ami pointed out that a 10-year US visa provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 25 countries, including Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. “With a valid US visa, Indian passport holders can enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to over 25 countries, making travel more convenient and affordable,” she said.

Last year, I secured a 10-year USA visa, and it’s one of the best travel investments I’ve made.



For example, I can now get a Turkish e-Visa for just $60, a fraction of the standard cost.

When I traveled to the UAE, I paid half the usual visa price, and it was visa-on-arrival &… — Ami Palan (@markmeyourze) December 24, 2024

Social media users quickly responded, sharing their experiences of how a US visa simplifies travel. One user mentioned, “I went to Dubai, and the immigration officer only glanced at my US visa, stamped my passport, and let me through. It’s amazing how much trust countries place in a US visa.” Another user added, “It’s a smart move—access to more countries with less hassle makes spontaneous travel plans easier.”

This conversation has inspired many Indian passport holders to rethink their travel strategies. For frequent travelers, securing a 10-year US visa can be a valuable tool to unlock smoother, more spontaneous international adventures.