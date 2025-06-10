Is Your Bus Pass Getting Pricier? TSRTC Announces Major Fare Hikes and New Toll Charges

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced on Monday that bus pass fares have been increased. The RTC stated that student bus pass fares had not been raised for the past three years, and due to rising operational costs, all types of pass fares are now being revised upwards.

Student Passes Valid on Metro Express Buses to Ease Congestion

To address the high rush on city buses in Hyderabad’s suburban areas, TSRTC has decided to allow students with bus passes to travel on Metro Express buses in addition to Ordinary services. This move aims to alleviate congestion on city routes, particularly benefiting students.

TSRTC appealed to commuters and students, who have supported the corporation for decades, to welcome the fare hike.

New Toll Plaza User Charges Introduced

In addition to the pass fare hike, TSRTC also announced a new toll plaza user charge. Commuters will now be charged an additional ₹10 per passenger if their bus travels through a toll plaza. The RTC clarified that this user charge will only apply to routes that involve passing through a toll plaza and will not be applicable to buses that do not use such routes.

Opposition Demands Rollback

The CPI(M) party’s state secretary, John Wesley, strongly condemned the fare hike in a statement on Monday, demanding an immediate rollback of the increased bus pass charges. He criticized the government and TSRTC for significantly raising bus pass fares, arguing that it disproportionately affects the poor who rely on RTC buses. Wesley further criticized the Congress government, stating that while it offers free bus travel under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, it simultaneously increases fares for others.

Revised Bus Pass Fares (in ₹):