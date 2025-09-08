Is Your Water Connection Going to Be Cut? What’s the Truth Behind the HMWSSB WhatsApp Message?

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has warned citizens not to believe fake WhatsApp messages circulating on social media.

An unknown number 84271 56645 is falsely claiming that the board will disconnect water connections at 9:30 pm tonight if last month’s bill has not been paid. The messages further instruct recipients to contact another number, 9064953421.

According to reports, when citizens contact this number, they are sent a suspicious APK file through WhatsApp and encouraged to install it. Terming the matter as serious, HMWSSB clarified that the board never sends such messages via WhatsApp, nor does it ever ask citizens to download or install files.

The department strongly advised citizens not to respond to these messages, not to contact the listed numbers, and to avoid installing any suspicious files on their phones. HMWSSB has also requested the Cyber Crime Police to investigate the matter.

The board reminded citizens that all official information and announcements are issued only through authorized channels. For any clarification or service-related queries, citizens can directly contact the HMWSSB helpline 155313.