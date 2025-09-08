CM Revanth Reddy Launches ₹7,360 Cr Godavari Project, Kicks Off Musi Rejuvenation to Make Hyderabad World-Class

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme (Phase II & III) and formally launched the Musi River Rejuvenation Project at Gandipet. The initiative, costing nearly ₹7,360 crore, aims to secure Hyderabad’s long-term drinking water needs while simultaneously tackling Musi pollution that has endangered both human and animal lives in surrounding districts.

The project involves lifting 20 TMC of Godavari water, of which 17.5 TMC will be allocated to fill Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs to cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The remaining 2.5 TMC will be reserved for rejuvenating the Musi River. A detailed photo exhibition was also presented at the launch.

Addressing the public, CM Revanth Reddy said: “Through this project, we will not only solve Hyderabad’s drinking water problems but also purify the Musi, providing relief to the people of Nalgonda who have long suffered from toxic pollution and fluoride contamination.” He highlighted that every year nearly 3% of the population migrates to Hyderabad, putting immense pressure on water resources and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that in the past ten years, not a single drop of Krishna or Godavari water had been brought to Hyderabad, accusing the previous BRS government of negligence. He assured that his government was committed to delivering safe drinking water and reviving Musi on a priority basis.

He warned about the severe effects of polluted Musi waters on areas like LB Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Bhongir, and Aler, where residents reported cattle deaths, human health risks, and even children being born with deformities. Drawing comparisons, he asked: “If Sabarmati in Gujarat, Ganga in UP, and Yamuna in Delhi can be rejuvenated, why not Musi, which is the lifeline of Telangana’s 4 crore people?”

Revanth Reddy also reminded that the Sri Pada Yellampally project, built by the Congress government, is the main source of Godavari waters for Hyderabad. He promised to push forward the long-pending Pranahita–Chevella Project, and announced that he would soon hold talks with the Maharashtra Chief Minister to resolve objections over water height levels at Tummadihatti so that irrigation water can be provided to 1.5–2 lakh acres in the undivided Adilabad district.

He pledged that the Congress government would revive agriculture in Chevella, Vikarabad, Tandur, and Parigi regions by bringing Godavari waters for irrigation. “This project is beyond politics. We are committed to Hyderabad’s growth as a global hub, with Budvel set to emerge as a major development zone under the Gateway of Hyderabad project. I call upon everyone to join hands for the city’s future,” he declared.

The event was attended by Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkatswamy, local MLA D. Prakash Goud, and several public representatives from project-affected areas.