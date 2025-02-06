Israel Prepares Plans for Palestinians to Leave Gaza in Line with Trump’s Proposal

Jerusalem: Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has confirmed that he has instructed the Israeli military to prepare plans for a large-scale relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. This move follows a proposal put forward by former U.S. President Donald Trump for the war-torn region.

Plans for Relocation by Land, Sea, and Air

On Thursday, Katz revealed that the plan would include options for Palestinians to exit Gaza via land crossings, as well as through special arrangements for sea and air travel. He expressed support for Trump’s controversial plan, calling it “bold,” with the potential to provide a way for Gaza’s large population to be resettled in various parts of the world.

However, Katz did not clarify whether Palestinians would be allowed to return to Gaza in the future. The region has suffered widespread devastation due to Israel’s 15-month military campaign aimed at neutralizing Hamas, leaving large parts of Gaza largely uninhabitable.

Also Read: Middle East Leaders Reject Trump’s Proposal to “Take Over” Gaza; What’s Next

Trump’s Proposal and International Reactions

The proposal, introduced by Trump on Wednesday, suggests that most of Gaza’s population be permanently resettled outside the region while the United States works on rebuilding the territory. Although U.S. officials later claimed the relocation would be temporary, many Palestinians fear that this could lead to permanent displacement, deepening the refugee crisis that has persisted since the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Trump’s plan has been met with fierce opposition from the Palestinian leadership, as well as from much of the international community. Critics, including human rights organizations, have denounced the plan, arguing that it would constitute forced displacement in violation of international law.

Palestinian leaders have rejected the proposal outright, with fears that it could exacerbate the long-standing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and prevent Palestinians from ever returning to their homeland.