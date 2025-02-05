Middle East Leaders Reject Trump’s Proposal to “Take Over” Gaza; What’s Next

Jerusalem: U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to have the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents was met with swift condemnation from both American allies and adversaries alike.

Trump made the suggestion during a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he outlined a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside Gaza and for the U.S. to take “ownership” of redeveloping the territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump’s Proposal: “The U.S. Will Take Over Gaza”

In his remarks, Trump stated, “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings.” He emphasized creating economic development that would supply “unlimited numbers of jobs.” His proposal was certain to disrupt ongoing ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel, drawing widespread backlash.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group condemned Trump’s proposal, labeling it “racist.” The group pledged to resist any efforts to displace Palestinians from Gaza, stating that the Israeli bombing campaign had already failed to force Palestinians out and Trump’s plans would not succeed.

Egypt and Palestinian Officials Call for Rebuilding Gaza Without Displacement

In response to Trump’s remarks, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamad Mustafa called for the rebuilding of Gaza without forcibly removing Palestinian residents. Mustafa presented a vision for rebuilding Gaza in cooperation with international groups while ensuring Palestinians remained in their homeland.

Also Read: “There Won’t Be Anything Left”: Trump Delivers Harsh Warning to Iran Over Assassination Threats

Turkish Foreign Minister Decries Trump’s Proposal as “Unacceptable”

Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, strongly rejected Trump’s proposal, calling it “unacceptable.” Fidan stated that the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza would not be accepted by Turkey or the region, highlighting the long-standing support for a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

China Opposes Forced Relocation of Gaza’s Residents

China also condemned Trump’s proposal, reaffirming its support for Palestinian governance in Gaza. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed its long-standing backing of a two-state solution as the foundation for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, praised Trump’s remarks, calling them a “bold action” in hopes of achieving lasting peace in Gaza. Johnson expressed hope that the plan would bring stability and security to the region.

Houthi Leader Criticizes Trump’s Proposal as “American Arrogance”

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, condemned Trump’s comments on Gaza, calling them a reflection of “American arrogance.” He warned that if countries like Egypt or Jordan challenged the U.S., Yemen would support them with full strength.

Rubio Supports Trump’s Plan for Gaza

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio also backed Trump’s remarks, stating that Gaza must be freed from Hamas. Rubio voiced support for Trump’s vision of a peaceful Gaza, aligning with Trump’s “Make Gaza Beautiful Again” slogan.

Middle East Reactions to Trump’s Gaza Proposal

Trump’s comments, however, faced immediate backlash from several Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, which has long advocated for the creation of an independent Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

What’s Next?

After President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians outside the region, the response from Middle Eastern leaders has been overwhelmingly negative. While Trump’s remarks were meant to outline a bold new approach to Gaza’s future, the proposal has instead sparked global condemnation and raised new questions about the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

So, what’s next after this uproar?

1. Increased Diplomatic Tensions

Trump’s comments have already caused significant diplomatic tensions, particularly with countries like Turkey, Egypt, and Palestine. These leaders have voiced strong opposition to the idea of forced displacement and emphasized the need for a two-state solution. Expect more intense negotiations and potential conflicts over the direction of peace talks, especially as these nations rally to protect Palestinian sovereignty.

2. Pressure on U.S. Allies and the United Nations

The backlash from Middle Eastern countries could prompt the U.S. to reconsider its stance. The United Nations and European Union, who have been critical of U.S. policy in the region, may increase their pressure on Washington to abandon such plans. Further diplomatic discussions and possibly even resolutions may be pursued at the UN to condemn the idea of forced displacement.

3. Continued Resistance from Palestinian Groups

The Palestinian response has been clear—groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad have vowed to resist any effort to forcibly transfer Palestinians. As resistance against these plans grows, Palestinian factions may escalate protests, demonstrations, and even violence in the region, making the path forward for any peace plan more complicated.

4. The Two-State Solution Debate Intensifies

Trump’s proposal raises fundamental questions about the viability of a two-state solution, which has been the cornerstone of peace negotiations for decades. With such a proposal now on the table, global powers and local leaders may shift focus back to the debate over whether a two-state solution is possible, or if alternatives like a single state with equal rights for all are a better long-term solution.

5. Potential Shifts in U.S. Domestic Politics

On the domestic front, Trump’s comments may become a contentious issue in the U.S. political landscape. Republican and Democratic leaders may either support or challenge his approach, especially as the 2024 elections loom. The Gaza proposal could become a focal point for both foreign policy and domestic political debates.

6. Rebuilding Gaza Without Displacement

Some regional actors, like Egypt and Palestinian leaders, have suggested rebuilding Gaza in a way that doesn’t involve forced displacement. This may result in more collaborative international efforts to rebuild the region with humanitarian aid, infrastructure support, and job creation—without forcing Palestinians out of their homes. However, the success of such initiatives will depend on the ability to achieve lasting peace and stability in Gaza.

7. Escalation or De-escalation of the Conflict?

The next few months will determine whether Trump’s plan escalates tensions further or sparks a new approach to resolving the long-standing conflict. As parties on both sides weigh the potential impact of these proposals, negotiations, ceasefire agreements, and peace initiatives could either falter or take on new urgency.

In short, Trump’s controversial Gaza proposal is likely to reshape diplomatic conversations and could lead to further polarization in the Middle East, complicating the already delicate situation. The world will be watching closely to see whether peace talks can progress or if the situation becomes even more volatile.