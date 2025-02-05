“There Won’t Be Anything Left”: Trump Delivers Harsh Warning to Iran Over Assassination Threats

Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his decision to reinstate the “maximum pressure” policy on Iran, aiming to address the ongoing concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. The announcement comes amid allegations that Iran continues efforts to develop nuclear weapons. Despite his tough stance, Trump expressed hope that the sanctions would not need to be fully implemented.

Tough Sanctions to Be Reimposed

In a signing ceremony at the White House, Trump formally reimposed strict sanctions against Iran, following the framework he used during his first term as president. The sanctions are expected to target Iran’s nuclear activities specifically, according to a White House aide present at the event.

The memorandum directs U.S. government departments to draft additional sanctions, thereby providing Trump with a broader range of tools to prevent Iran from becoming a “malign actor” on the global stage.

Trump’s Regret Over the Measures

Although Trump acknowledged the severity of the sanctions, he expressed a sense of reluctance. “This is one that I’m torn about. Everybody wants me to sign it. I’ll do it. It’s very tough on Iran,” Trump said during the signing. However, he added that he hoped the sanctions would not need to be enforced too harshly, hoping for diplomatic solutions to avoid conflict.

“Hopefully I’m not going to have to use it very much,” he added. “I’m unhappy to do it, but I really have not so much choice because we have to be strong.”

Potential for a Deal with Iran

Trump also hinted at the possibility of striking a deal with Iran, stating, “We will see whether or not we can arrange. We’ll work out a deal with Iran and everybody can live together.” He emphasized the desire for peaceful negotiations, though he reiterated the importance of maintaining a tough stance if necessary.

Strong Warning Over Assassination Threats

In a more alarming statement, President Trump addressed the potential threat of an Iranian attack on his life. He issued a stern warning, asserting that if Iran were to attempt an assassination, the country would face devastating consequences.

“I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left,” he declared, reinforcing his position of strong deterrence.

The reinstatement of the “maximum pressure” policy marks another significant chapter in U.S.-Iran relations, with Trump signaling that his administration will take all necessary measures to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities, while simultaneously expressing hope for diplomatic engagement.