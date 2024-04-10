Middle East

Israeli airstrike kills 14 in Gaza’s refugee camp

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses said Tuesday.

Gaza: At least 14 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses said Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to the Abu Yousef family in the camp, completely destroying the house and causing damage to nearby homes.

Medical sources told Xinhua that 14 people, including children, were killed in the airstrike, and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries. All the injured were transported to hospitals.

Earlier in the day, the Gaza health ministry announced that the Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip reached 33,360 since the start of the war on Oct. 7 last year.

