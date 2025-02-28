Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Militant Behind Weapon Deals

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed the killing of Hezbollah militant Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen in an airstrike conducted in northeastern Lebanon on Thursday evening.

Airstrike Targets Hezbollah Member in Hermel, Lebanon

According to an IDF statement, Shaheen was eliminated in the Lebanese town of Hermel by the Israeli Air Force with intelligence guidance. Lebanese health authorities reported that the strike, carried out by two drones, targeted a vehicle, resulting in one death and one injury.

Shaheen’s Role in Weapons Transactions

The IDF stated that Shaheen played a key role in coordinating terrorist transactions and the acquisition of weapons on the Syria-Lebanon border since the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect.

“Shaheen was a significant terrorist in Hezbollah’s geographical unit responsible for the Bekaa area and was actively involved in transporting weapons from Syria to Lebanon,” the IDF statement read.

He reportedly facilitated the arrival of shipments and their distribution to Hezbollah units, contributing to the group’s military reinforcement, which Israel viewed as a direct threat.

Additional Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon

On the same day, a third Israeli airstrike hit the outskirts of Ainata, a village in southern Lebanon. A Lebanese security source, speaking anonymously, confirmed the attack.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that the strike targeted a Hezbollah reconnaissance site in Ainata, describing it as a violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Ceasefire Agreement and Ongoing Tensions

Since November 27, a US and French-mediated ceasefire agreement has been in place between Israel and Lebanon, aiming to halt over a year of clashes triggered by the ongoing war in Gaza.

Despite the agreement, Israel has maintained a military presence at five key border points beyond the February 18 deadline, further escalating tensions between the two sides.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Israel-Lebanon conflict.