Pakistan Reports Two More Polio Cases in 2025

Pakistan has confirmed two new cases of polio caused by the Wild Poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) for the year 2025, according to a statement from the National Institute of Health (NIH) of Pakistan. These new cases bring the total number of polio cases in the country to five so far this year.

New Polio Cases Reported in Sindh and Punjab Provinces

The NIH confirmed that the cases were reported from southern Sindh province and eastern Punjab province. This marks the third polio case from Sindh and the first from Punjab in 2025. The confirmation was made by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the NIH.

Last year, Pakistan recorded a total of 74 polio cases, highlighting the ongoing challenges in eradicating the virus. Despite efforts, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where polio cases continue to emerge.

Polio Workers Targeted in Attacks

The fight against polio in Pakistan has also been marred by a series of attacks on health workers. Just last week, a police officer providing security for a polio vaccination team was killed by gunmen in Damadola, Mamund, Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attackers, riding on motorbikes, shot the officer while he was guarding the door-to-door vaccination campaign. The gunmen fled the scene after the attack.

This is not the first such incident. Earlier this month, another policeman assigned to protect polio workers was shot dead in Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over the past few decades, hundreds of polio workers have been targeted and killed by militants, with over 200 workers killed since the 1990s.

Polio Vaccination Campaigns Under Threat

Militant groups in the region continue to oppose polio vaccination efforts, claiming that these campaigns are part of a Western conspiracy to sterilize children. This has caused widespread fear among locals, making it more difficult for health workers to carry out vaccination drives.

Despite the challenges, the Pakistani government remains committed to eradicating polio. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the first polio vaccination drive of 2025 on February 2, aiming to vaccinate 44.2 million children under the age of five.

Pakistan’s Ongoing Struggle with Polio

Pakistan has faced significant obstacles in its battle to eliminate polio, and the country remains one of the few to still report cases. In 2024, Pakistan recorded 73 polio cases, with the majority coming from Balochistan (27 cases), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (22 cases), and Sindh (22 cases), as well as one case each from Punjab and Islamabad.

With continued attacks on health workers and the persistence of the virus, the road to a polio-free Pakistan remains fraught with challenges.