Jacqueline Reveals Her Luxe Saudi Arabian Getaway: A Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez recently returned from an enviable luxury getaway to Saudi Arabia, celebrating her birthday in style with her parents.

The trip, which began at the pristine Red Sea and concluded in the bustling capital of Riyadh, offered a mix of relaxation, adventure, and cultural experiences. Here’s a look at how Jacqueline spent her time in Saudi Arabia and her recommendations for anyone looking to follow in her footsteps.

Where to Stay:

Jacqueline kicked off her journey at the Red Sea, staying at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve on Ummahat Island. This private island, renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and natural beauty, is one of only seven Ritz-Carlton Reserves globally. The resort is a nod to Saudi’s rich design heritage, blending seamlessly with the unspoiled surroundings to offer a truly luxurious experience.

In Riyadh, Jacqueline opted for Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel situated in the heart of the capital. Known for its luxurious amenities and world-class service, it provided the perfect base for exploring the city.

Where to Eat:

A major part of Jacqueline’s holiday was indulging in the local cuisine. At Nujuma, she dined at Sita, which offers a perfect blend of Levantine cuisine and French-style confectionery. Inspired by old bazaars, the restaurant captures the essence of luxury and tranquility, making it a standout choice for guests.

In Riyadh, she celebrated her birthday at the Flamingo Room in Diriyah, a restaurant known for its vibrant aesthetics and delectable menu. Located in the historic and cultural neighborhood of Riyadh along the scenic Wadi Hanifah riverbed, it was the ideal setting for a refined dining experience. Vegetarian options, such as the butternut carpaccio, are highly recommended for those who share Jacqueline’s dietary preferences.

What to Do:

Jacqueline’s trip to the Red Sea was filled with aquatic adventures at Galaxea and The WAMA Sailing Club. Home to the world’s fourth-largest barrier reef system, the Red Sea offers scuba diving and snorkeling experiences that showcase its rich biodiversity. Jacqueline chose to snorkel and sail with her parents, but other activities like paddle boarding, diving, and kayaking are also available.

A highlight of her stay at Nujuma was a rejuvenating session at Neyrah Spa. Offering a range of bespoke therapies, including sound therapy, meditation, and lunar yoga, the spa provides a sanctuary for relaxation. Guests can also enjoy healthy smoothies or herbal teas while watching the sunset at Affia, the resort’s beach lounge.

In Riyadh, the Mansard Riyadh’s spa offers the first exclusive L’Occitane spa experience in the city. With French-inspired interiors and treatments inspired by Provencal tradition, it combines holistic approaches with personalized experiences, making it an unforgettable part of any stay.

Getting There:

Saudi Arabia is only a 5-hour flight from India. Jacqueline flew with Saudia Airlines, but there are up to seven other airline carriers offering direct flights to Saudi. Indian travelers holding valid tourist or business visas from the USA, UK, or any Schengen country are eligible for an eVisa and visa upon arrival at Saudi international airports. Others can apply through 11 Tasheer Centres across India or opt for a Stopover visa, valid for up to 96 hours, through the Saudia Airline and Flynas website.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s trip to Saudi Arabia offers a perfect blend of luxury, culture, and adventure, making it an ideal destination for those looking to explore the best of what the country has to offer.